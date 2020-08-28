School bond proposal results certified

Passes by 13 votes

By Judy Reed

The election results of the Cedar Springs Public Schools bond proposal have been certified, and the results show that it did indeed pass, although by less votes than originally indicated.

The bond election was the closest contest in the August primary, and initial (unofficial) results showed the Cedar Springs Public Schools bond proposal passed by only 20 votes with 2,369 yes (50.21 percent) and 2,349 no (49.71 percent).

In a letter from Kent County Clerk Lisa Lyons, dated August 18, the certified results show that it passed with 2,371 yes votes to 2,358 no votes—a difference of 13 votes.

The $68,000,000 bond proposal for school improvements is not expected to raise residents’ taxes. Instead, it will extend the District’s current tax levy of 7.0 mills through 2036.

The Post asked Superintendent Scott Smith when they expect to start making improvements.

“We will start the design work immediately on the High School classroom addition and the secure office at Cedar View. Other projects will fall into the queue based on level of priority,” he explained.

He added that he would keep us updated on the timeline and hold quarterly project updates for staff and community members.