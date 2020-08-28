Richard Shinew went to be with our Lord on August 21, 2020, after a long bout with Cancer. Richard was born on December 19, 1963, lived with his mother, Margaret and helped tend to family farm. He was a simple man with a caring heart. Other than his bond with family and friends, Richard is well known for his sense of humor and enjoyed working on vehicles. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Shinew; siblings, Suzanna Dines and Robert Shinew; half siblings, Charles Shinew and LeAnne Obersig. He was proceeded in death by his father, LeRoy. Richard’s final wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be determined later.