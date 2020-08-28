Party bus rolls over at mud bog event

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MICH. On Saturday, August 22, troopers from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post responded to an address on 15 Mile Road (in Osceola County) in response to reports of a large modified party bus having rolled over at a mud bog event. Troopers responded with members of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Officers and emergency response personnel provided care to multiple individuals injured when the vehicle rolled over. Two people were air lifted to advanced medical care. Seven patients were transported by ambulance for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

No further information had been released to us at press time.