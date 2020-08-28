Dancing the night away

Lucille Middleton, 95, dancing with Jim Tol.



Even during a pandemic you can’t keep Lucille Middleton down.

Lucille Middleton, 95, of Cedar Springs, loves life, people, and a nice party. In the photo above, she is “trying to teach an old guy with two left feet how dance while having the patience of a saint, the smile of an angel, and enough energy to get the old chicken coop re-opened,” explained Jim Tol, who sent us the photo.

This was last Thursday evening at the Tol home, with a four-piece band. Rick Eyers on keyboard and his band played on, while Lucille tired out all the guys.

The old “chicken coop” where Lucille Middleton used to dance.

“Lucille and her late husband Clare wore out the floor of the old chicken coop (located on 19 Mile Rd, east of Algoma). Both enjoyed dancing very much. Cedar Springs has a winner in Lucille and everyone around her seems to have a brighter smile. Thank you, Lucille!” said Tol.