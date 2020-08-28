web analytics

Crash takes two lives in Sheridan Township

Posted on 28 August 2020.

A Kent City woman and a Fremont man both died in a two-car crash last week that also sent several others to the hospital.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. on August 20, 2020 at the intersection of Maple Island Road and West 80th Street, Sheridan Township, Newaygo County. 

Initial investigation showed that a Jeep traveling west bound on 80th disregarded the stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup traveling north on Maple Island Road.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Kent City woman, was pronounced deceased on scene. Three passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the GMC, a 65-year-old Fremont man, was transported to the hospital by Aero Med and was later pronounced deceased at a Grand Rapids area hospital. The two passengers in the GMC were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Rockford Post. Names of the drivers have not yet been released.

