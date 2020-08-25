Crash takes life of Howard City woman

File photo.

A 24-year-old Howard City woman died Tuesday morning when the vehicle she was riding in ran into the back of a road commission tractor.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash occurred at about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday morning August 25, on Marvin Road, west of Maple Island Rd, in Holton Township, Muskegon County.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that a SUV traveling west bound ran into the back of a Muskegon County Road Commission tractor/mower that was mowing the shoulder of the roadway. The 24-year-old female passenger of the SUV, from Howard City, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 26-year-old male driver, from Montague, was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The tractor operator was taken to the hospital by vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released yet pending notification of family members.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Holton Fire and Dalton Township Fire departments.