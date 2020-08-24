Cedar Springs man drowns in boating accident

A 34-year-old Cedar Springs man drowned Saturday on the Muskegon River, in Mecosta County.

Daniel Cyranoski, 34, of Cedar Springs, died Saturday in a boating accident on the Muskegon River. Facebook photo.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to the boat launch on 205th Ave south of Hayes road, in Mecosta Township, about 6:42 p.m. Saturday, August 22, for a boating accident/drowning.

Deputies learned that Daniel Cyranoski, a 34 year-old man from Cedar Springs, was the only occupant of the boat when it flipped over while traveling down the Muskegon River. He was seen wearing a life jacket, which was reported to have come off during the incident. The victim was seen swimming towards shore when he went under the water and did not come back up.

The Mecosta County Dive Team was activated and searched the water for several hours before stopping for the evening. It was reactivated about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, for recovery purposes.

Deputies utilized a side scan sonar with the assistance of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources-Law Division. Officers identified a possible location of the boater in approximately 10 feet of water, approximately 25 yards from the boat wreckage. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was assisted by members of the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the body of the 34-year-old missing boater was recovered about 8:24 a.m. His body was then turned over to the Medical Examiner to complete their investigation.

Mecosta County Deputies were assisted by several agencies both Saturday and Sunday, including The Mecosta Township Fire/Rescue; Mecosta County EMS; Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office; Mason County Sheriff’s Office; Big Rapids Department of Public Safety – Fire Division; Big Rapids Township Fire and Drone team; Mecosta County Hovercraft Team; Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol; Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Posse; Chippewa Fire; Department of Natural Resources; Morley Fire; Morton Township Fire; Newaygo County Dive Team; and Newaygo County Marine Patrol.