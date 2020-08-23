Man dies in pedestrian crash

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a crash on Sunday, August 16, that resulted in fatal injuries to a 23-year-old male pedestrian from Edmore, Mich.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at W. Howard City – Edmore Road, near N. Sheridan Road in Montcalm County, Belvidere Township at 2:44 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ty Martin was struck in the roadway by a vehicle travelling westbound on W. Howard City – Edmore Road. Martin was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Lakeview Post. Troopers were assisted on scene by Belvidere Twp. Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, Safety First Wrecker Service and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.