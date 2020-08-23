Family donates unique flag to fire department

The Cedar Springs Fire Department received a unique donation of a flag made out of retired fire hose earlier this week. Pictured (from L to R) is firefighter Steven Courtade; Chief Marty Fraser; Grace Fittro (who helped make the flag); and Deputy Chief Troy Detloff. Photo by J. Reed

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Fire Department was shown how much they are appreciated this week when a local family donated a unique flag and plaque with coat hooks—both made out of fire hose.

Tim and Gail Krygier, of Rockford, and their granddaughter, Grace Fittro, 11, of Cedar Springs, made the presentation to the CSFD Tuesday evening.

Tim and Grace make the flags for area first responders out of retired fire hose. This flag was made out of new hose that was not going to be used. Grace helps her grandfather by doing the painting and nailing.

“I do it to give back to the community,” said Grace, who will be a 7th grader at East Middle School in Rockford this fall.

“She’s been very involved in paying it forward since she was a tiny girl,” said her grandmother, Gail. “The first responders need to be recognized.”

Tim said this is the second year he and Grace have been creating the flags. They have also donated flags to Courtland Fire Department, Rockford Fire Department, and even one for a firefighter son in Cheboygan. Tim thinks they’ve done about eight different ones.

Fire Chief Marty Fraser was very appreciative of the donation. “The fire department graciously receives the donation, and we will put it in storage until the new station opens and we will hang it with pride,” he said.