Rockford teen is missing

Maya Gabrielle Sippel has been missing since Monday, August 17, 2019.

Police are searching for info on a teen girl last seen in Rockford.

Maya Gabrielle Sippel, 14, was last seen on Monday, August 17 when she left her residence on S. Main and E. Division in the City of Rockford. She reportedly left her residence in a small green vehicle with a loud exhaust. The driver of the vehicle is not known. 

Maya is a white female, 5 feet 1, 110 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and braces. She was wearing a sweatshirt and shorts of unknown color.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Rockford Department of Public Safety at (616) 866-9557.

