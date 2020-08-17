Woman killed in head-on crash; several others injured

A 50-year-old woman from White Cloud died Sunday evening, when the car she was riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle just west of Cedar Springs.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred about 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, on 17 Mile Road near Lime Lake Avenue in Solon Township.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevy Avalanche driven by a 35-year-old man from Sparta was traveling west bound on 17 Mile Road when he crossed the center line and collided head on with a 2002 Chevy Impala that was traveling east bound and driven by a 28-year-old woman from White Cloud, MI. A 50-year-old woman from White Cloud was inside the Chevrolet Impala and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver and a second juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet Impala, and the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche, were all transported to the hospital via Aero Med and are in critical condition. Two juvenile passengers of the Chevrolet Avalanche were transported to the hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Rockford post. Names have not yet been released. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Kent City Fire Department, Solon Township Fire Department, Rockford EMS Ambulance, Montcalm County EMS Ambulance, Spectrum Health Aero Med, and Michigan Department of Transportation.