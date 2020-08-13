Two arrested after lying about crash

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at approximately 2:58 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible rollover crash where a person was reported to be under the vehicle. The incident took place on Northland Dr., south of the city of Big Rapids, located in Big Rapids Township. Police said the call was then updated to say that the person that was under the truck was armed and had shot out the windows of the vehicle. There were reportedly two males on the scene and one of the males was bleeding from the head.

Additional available patrol units responded to the scene which was reported to be an active shooter situation. A perimeter was set up and officers converged on the area to contain the reported gunman.

Deputies were able to clear the pickup that was involved in the crash. There was no sign of any bullet strikes to the vehicle and the windows of the vehicle were intact, contrary to the initial reports from the two occupants of the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle had left the roadway and crossed the field. The vehicle had sideswiped an outbuilding at a farm and had driven through two cattle fences. The two men then switched places and the vehicle then continued across the section and struck a large drainage ditch. Police said there was no evidence to support another vehicle chasing the suspect vehicle or anyone else on scene other than the two occupants of the truck that crashed and was initially reported to have rolled over.

Police said that the two occupants of the vehicle appeared to be under the under the influence of narcotics. It was also found that both occupants provided false information during the initial investigation regarding the initial report of the discharge of a firearm. Both suspects were taken into custody and arrested for OUID as well as Obstruction.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by officers from the Big Rapids City Department of Public Safety – Police Division, Ferris State University Police, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources – Law Division. Deputies were also assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire / Rescue.