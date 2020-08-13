Kent County boards, commissions and committees announce openings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (August 6, 2020) – The Kent County Board of Commissioners is seeking residents who are interested in serving the community through appointment to various boards, commissions, and committees. There are openings for terms effective January 1, 2021 (unless otherwise noted) on:

Agricultural Preservation Board (openings for agricultural interest representative and township representative)

Community Corrections Advisory Board (openings for service provider and business representative)

Community Health Advisory Committee (openings for community-based organization representative, health care provider, and faith-based organization representative)

Community Mental Health Authority (Network180) Board – term begins April 1, 2021

County Building Authority

Department of Health and Human Services Board

Fire Commission (openings for elected official and public representative)

Friend of the Court Citizen’s Advisory Committee (opening for custodial parent)

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRFIA) Authority Board

Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (openings for county resident and non-county resident – must live in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, or Ottawa County)

Kent County Community Action Advisory Governing Board (openings for consumer, private, and public sector)

Kent County Family & Children’s Coordinating Council (openings for advocates and private funding representatives)

Kent District Library Board (Region 3 – resident of Alpine, Plainfield Township, or City of Walker; and Region 7 – resident of Byron Township or City of Grandville). Applicants must live in Region 3 or 7.

Kent Hospital Finance Authority

Lakeshore Regional Partners Substance Abuse Oversight Policy Board

Officers’ Compensation Commission

Remonumentation Peer Review Group (must be a professional surveyor to apply)

Road Commission Board, and

Veterans Services Committee (must have served honorably on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces to apply)

Kent County residents may apply for the various vacancies by completing an online application on the County’s website at www.accessKent.com/boardappointments. Resumes and cover letters are encouraged and may be attached. The application deadline is September 30, 2020.

Specific requirements for serving on each board, commission, and committee can be found at https://www.accesskent.com/Departments/BOC/boards_committees.htm. All of the positions are voluntary, and members serve without compensation. Additionally, members are expected, at a minimum, to attend 75 percent of all respective meetings.

After the deadline, applications for the vacancies will be reviewed by the Legislative & Human Resources Committee, which will then recommend candidates to the full Board of Commissioners for final approval.

Residents with questions about the appointment process should contact Natasha Karambelas in the Board of Commissioners’ Office at (616) 632-7580 or natasha.karambelas@kentcountymi.gov.

