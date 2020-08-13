web analytics

Categorized | News

Frozen cooked shrimp recalled due to health risk

Posted on 13 August 2020.

Several different brand names are affected

Kirkland is one of the brands affected by the recall on frozen cooked shrimp.

Kader Exports, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags. The product has been distributed nationwide from late February 2020 to Mid-May 2020 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below. 

The brand names of the products are: Aqua Star Reserve/ Censea/ Fresh Market/ Kirkland/ Tops/ Unistar/ Wellsley Farms.

This post was written by:

- who has written 16998 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Cedar Car Co
Kent Dumpster
Kent Theatre

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!