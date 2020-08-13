Frozen cooked shrimp recalled due to health risk

Several different brand names are affected

Kirkland is one of the brands affected by the recall on frozen cooked shrimp.

Kader Exports, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags. The product has been distributed nationwide from late February 2020 to Mid-May 2020 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below.

The brand names of the products are: Aqua Star Reserve/ Censea/ Fresh Market/ Kirkland/ Tops/ Unistar/ Wellsley Farms.