Election results – were numbers correct?

By Judy Reed

Last Wednesday, after posting election results from Tuesday’s primary on our Facebook page, a couple of readers accused us of posting “false numbers”—saying we posted before the absentee voter ballots had been counted.

The accusations were not true and showed a misconception of how and when we report results.

First of all, we don’t rush to report results. We waited until 100 percent of the precincts had reported—both for Kent County and the counties voting on the 3rd District candidate, and did not post anything until mid-morning Wednesday, although the Republican party declared Peter Meijer winner in the 3rd District Tuesday evening. Not all media outlets waited.

We doublechecked with Kent County Elections Director Gerrid Uzarski to confirm that absentee voter ballots had been counted when they showed 100 percent of precincts reporting. Here is his response:

“If our website displays a 100% for precincts fully reported, this means all election day and absentee ballots have been accounted for and tabulated. This happened for Kent County at about 5:30 Wednesday morning.”

Uzarski also explained the difference between unofficial and certified results.

“These results are unofficial until our Kent County Board of Canvassers have had a chance to review all of the data and processes that were collected on Election Day. Once the work is done the election results will be certified. Some changes can occur here and there but for the most part, winners and losers will remain.”

And there you have it. We hope that clears up any misconceptions readers may have had about the results that were reported.

