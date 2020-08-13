Deputy finds and returns lost dog

From the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Kent County Sheriff Deputy Myczkowiak with lost dog.

From Kent County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputy Myczkowiak was on patrol Tuesday night when he observed a small dog roaming the streets without an owner. He then observed a hawk flying from a nearby tree that was taking a particular interest in the adorable dog. Deputy Myczkowiak was concerned for the dog’s safety so he placed him in the patrol car.

During the investigation, Deputy Myczkowiak was able to find lost dog ads on the Cedar Springs Community Facebook page. As a result, the dog was reunited with its owner. We are so thankful for this happy ending!