Woman dies in three-vehicle crash

Cassie Burbank, 23, was killed Sunday, July 26th in a three-vehicle crash. Facebook photo.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post are investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash resulting in fatal injuries to a 23-year-old Sheridan woman.

The crash occurred on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 12:06 p.m. on M-66 near Ruby Rd. in Montcalm County’s Sidney Township. A trooper traveling through the area drove up on the crash scene moments after it happened and immediately began to administer aid to the passengers of a minivan containing seven passengers, including five children.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Pontiac minivan traveling northbound on M-66 was stopped and waiting to turn left before it was struck from behind by a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, also traveling northbound on M-66. The Pontiac minivan was pushed into the southbound lane of M-66 following the initial collision, then was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on M-66.

The female passenger in the Pontiac minivan, Cassondra Jean Cheyenne Burbank, 23, of Sheridan, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Five children in the Pontiac minivan also suffered various injuries and were transported by both ambulance and Aero Med medical helicopter to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The driver of the Pontiac minivan, a 23-year-old Sheridan man, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The driver of the Silverado pickup, a 38-year-old Stanton man, along with his passengers, a 37-year-old Stanton man, and a 9-year-old male from Stanton, were treated for their injuries on scene. The female driver and only occupant of the Chevrolet Impala, a 20-year-old Perrinton woman, was not injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Sheridan Community Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, Aero Med, Bookwalter’s Towing and Recovery, MSP Aviation Unit, Montcalm County Victim’s Services and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

