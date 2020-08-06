State police investigating fatal accident

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post are investigating an accident resulting in fatal injuries to a 26-year-old male from Hubbardston, MI. The incident occurred at the Crystal Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 4:51 a.m. in Montcalm County’s Crystal Township.

Preliminary investigation revealed three occupants were riding in the open back of a SUV passenger vehicle in a public area of the Crystal Motor Speedway before being ejected from the vehicle as it accelerated. A 26-year-old Hubbardston man, identified as Alex Richards, died as a result of injuries sustained after falling from the vehicle. A 26-year-old Vestaburg man also suffered serious injuries and had to be transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Aero Med medical helicopter. The third occupant ejected, a 25-year-old Sheridan woman, was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Ionia man, was arrested following the incident for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail pending arraignment. A 30-year-old Ionia woman riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Crystal Twp. Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, Aero Med and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

