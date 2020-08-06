School bond proposal passes; Meijer wins 3rd District in primary

By Judy Reed

In one of the closest contests in Tuesday’s primary, the Cedar Springs Public Schools bond proposal passed by only 20 votes. With 35.6 percent of registered voters taking part, the vote was 2,369 yes (50.21 percent), and 2,349 no (49.71 percent). The $68,000,000 bond proposal for school improvements is not expected to raise residents’ taxes. Instead, it will extend the District’s current tax levy of 7.0 mills through 2036.

US 3rd District

Peter Meijer

Peter Meijer was the overwhelming favorite in yesterday’s primary election among Republicans to see who would run in November for the US 3rd District seat being vacated by Rep. Justin Amash. Meijer won with a whopping 50.19 percent of the vote out of 94,194 votes. Following was Lynn Afendoulis with 26.10 percent; Tom Norton with 15.83; Joe Farrington with 4.21; and Emily Rafi with 3.68. Meijer will run against Democrat Hillary Scholten in November.

State 73rd District

In the 73rd District, Bryan Posthumus led in the Republican race to fill the seat previously held by Lynn Afendoulis. Posthumus had 45.93 percent of the vote, followed by John Inhulsen 28.9 percent, and Robert Regan 24.79 percent. Posthumus will run against Democrat Bill Saxton in November.

Mark Huizenga

State74th District

In the 74th District, incumbent Mark Huizenga took a commanding lead over fellow Republican Brock Story and won with 88.31 percent of the vote to Story’s 11.69 percent. Huizenga will run against Democrat Meagan Hintz in November.

Kent County Treasurer

Beth White

While there is often only one Democrat running for the seats at the county level, there were two in the Kent County Treasurer race. The race was close, with Beth White edging out Jose Reyna with 50.96 percent of the vote to Reyna’s 48.88 percent. Voter turnout was 30.99 percent. White will face off against republican Sen. Peter MacGregor in November, who is leaving office due to term limits.

Algoma Township

In Algoma Township, Kristina Bitely-Abrigo won 934 votes over fellow Republican Mary Donnelly-Milligan’s 766 votes in the race for treasurer. In the trustee race, seven Republicans vied for four spots. Top vote-getters were Gordon Pickerd (1,161), James Powell (969), Elizabeth Johnson (943), and Steve Rikkers (838). The other three were Bob Wilson (734), Tom Ungrey (712), and Erik Schoof (303). Voter turnout was 33.85 percent.

Courtland Township

In Courtland Township, five Republicans ran for the four trustee seats. Winners were Kimberly McIntyre (932); Mary Ann Andersen (911); Terry Bartels (889); and Sandra Frandsen (814). Michele Mojzuk received 762 votes. Voter turnout was 37.17 percent.

Nelson Township

In Nelson Township, Supervisor Robyn Britton grabbed 65.21 percent of the Republican vote over contender Glen Armstrong (34.40 percent). The vote was 581 to 307, with a 36.3 percent voter turnout.

In the Republican race for two trustee seats, Curtis DeJong (491 votes) and Dan George (295) came out on top. They were followed by Maureen Mahoney (274), Darcey Strpko (205), and Margaret Merritt (159).

A proposal on the ballot in Nelson Township to restore funding to the Nelson Township Kent District Library branch that was previously approved but reduced due to the Headlee amendment failed by 71 votes. The vote was 589 no to 518 yes. If it had passed, it would have restored an additional 0.1120 mill for township library purposes. This would have brought it back up to the previously approved permanent Nelson Township library millage of 0.5 mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value).

Solon Township

Three candidates vied to compete for two trustee seats in the Republican race in Solon Township. Winning was Mark Hoskins, with 689 votes, and Jon Stout, with 537. Kyle Dee rounded out the voting with 427. Voter turnout was 33.11 percent.

Spencer Township

In Spencer Township, both millages for fire protection passed by a good margin. A renewal for fire protection passed 623 to 312; and a proposal to add .5 mill for fire equipment and apparatus passed 573 to 363. Voter turn out was 33.18 percent.

