ROBERT N. FANKHAUSER

Robert N. “Bob” Fankhauser, age 89, of Grand Rapids formerly of Sand Lake and Trufant, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille “Lucy”; son in law, Alan Vickery; sisters, Anna Marie Brocht, Ruthanne Fankhauser; brother, Jack Fankhauser and granddaughters, Amanda and Krista Fankhauser. Bob is survived by his children, Denise and Al Strong, Denny and Wendy Fankhauser, Marcia and Jim Carrier, Darice and Charles Robertson, Doug and AmyJo Fankhauser, Ryan Fankhauser; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Rena “Bea” (John) Niepoetter, Mary (Bob) Elsey; brothers, Stanley “Sam” (Gladys) Fankhauser, Paul “Bud” (Sylvia) Fankhauser, William “Bill” (Ruthann) Fankhauser and Charles Fankhauser, as well as many nieces and nephews. The service to remember and celebrate Bob’s life is Saturday, Aug 15th 11:30 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 9920 Reed Rd, Howard City, MI For those who wish memorial contributions to a ministry of their choice will be greatly appreciated. To share a memory or sign the guestbook visit www.heritagelifestory.com.

