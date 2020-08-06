MDOT resurfacing 17 Mile, causing traffic delays

If you’ve been caught in traffic on 17 Mile west of Cedar Springs, you may want to avoid traveling in that direction for a while. The Michigan Department of Transportation began road construction on that stretch of 17 Mile Rd on Monday, August 3.

The $2.07 million project will consist of cold milling and resurfacing 17 Mile (M-46) from US131 all the way to M-37 (9.43 miles). There will be single lane closures while they maintain two-way traffic with flag control during daylight hours.

The project is expected to be completed by September 25.

According to MDOT, “the pavement replacement will enhance the safety and ride quality on M-46 while extending the life expectancy of the roadway.”