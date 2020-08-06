Man takes own life before sentencing

Daniel Myslenski



By Judy Reed

A Coral man took his own life Thursday morning, July 30, the same morning he was due in court to be sentenced on charges related to the death of a man in a traffic crash in 2017.

Daniel Mark Myslenski, 31, was found dead following gunshots heard from inside a residence in Coral just before 8 a.m. on July 30. Two troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post and a Montcalm Co. Sheriff’s deputy were called to a residence on Coral Rd. near Main St. at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the request of a concerned family member. The family member requested police assist with checking the well-being of Myslenski after he made concerning statements prior to a scheduled court appearance for later in the morning.

Myslenski, a 2007 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, was charged in the traffic crash that killed Guy Petherbridge, 61, also of Coral on July 4, 2017. The crash occurred on Kendaville Rd, west of Bailey Rd, in Maple Valley Township. Police investigation showed that Guy Petherbridge had stopped his vehicle on the road after striking a deer. The car he was driving was then struck by an eastbound Ford truck traveling at a high rate of speed, which was driven by Myslenski. The impact caused the car to split in half and catch fire. Petherbridge suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Myslenski suffered minor injuries.

The Montcalm County Prosecutor’s office authorized a warrant for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death in January 2018. Myslenski eventually pleaded to attempted reckless driving causing death. His sentencing was delayed during the COVID-19 shutdown and scheduled for June 19. However, that was also delayed due to a suicide attempt by Myslenski and the new date of July 30 was scheduled.

When police arrived on scene, the family member allowed officers to enter a door in the garage area of the residence, and as officers began to enter the residence, two gunshots were heard from inside. The officers and family member retreated from the residence and to safety while summoning additional assistance as the man was believed to be armed. Officers did not return fire and were not injured. Additional MSP, Montcalm Co. Sheriff’s Dept., and EMS personnel arrived on scene to assist and secure the area, including MSP Emergency Support Team, Canine, and Bomb Squad personnel with specialized equipment.

Troopers were unable to establish communication with Myslenski following the two initial gunshots from inside the residence. Just after 11 a.m., a specialized MSP robot was deployed to enter the residence, at which time Myslenski was found deceased with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. There were no other injuries and no one else was inside the residence. After examining the scene following the incident, investigators do not believe Myslenski had fired at officers. The incident remains under investigation.