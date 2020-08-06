Chair Bolter announces $2 Million for Kent County Schools “Get back to School” assistance

Mandy Bolter

Final approval of COVID Relief Subcommittee funding scheduled for August 27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (July 30, 2020) – Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter announced that the Kent County COVID Relief Subcommittee unanimously approved a new $2 million allocation to be used by Kent County schools for the purchase of approved PPE to assist schools in dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The next step will be consideration and approval by the Finance Committee and then the full Board of Commissioners at its next meeting on August 27. The Kent County COVID Relief Subcommittee approved the funding by a vote of 7-0 at its meeting on July 23. Once given final approval, the new school PPE funding would be allocated from the $115 million federal CARES Act grant sent to Kent County earlier this year. COVID Relief Subcommittee members include Commissioners Bolter, Stan Stek, Diane Jones, Emily Brieve, Roger Morgan, Jim Talen, Phil Skaggs, and Robert Womack.

“As schools consider how to reopen this fall, the safety and mental health of our children are the primary concerns of every parent I know,” said Bolter. “By allocating this funding, we can be part of the solution to keep our kids and teachers as safe as possible and help to bring back some normalcy in this crazy time.”

A distribution formula and approved list of PPE materials will be approved at the August 27 full County board meeting for all schools in Kent County. The Kent County Board of Commissioners has previously allocated CARES funding for other programs to assist communities during the coronavirus pandemic, including $25 million for the Kent County Small Business Recovery Program, shelter assistance, non-profit assistance, a business PPE program and more.