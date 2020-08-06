Big Rapids man held on kidnapping and assault charges

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post arrested a 30-year-old Big Rapids man on July 23, 2020 in connection with an investigation into kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in Mecosta County, Austin Township.

On July 23, 2020 Troopers started an investigation into the report of an adult female being sexually assaulted by an adult male subject. Troopers determined sexual assaults on the female had taken place at two different residences over a two-day period. The victim was allegedly held against her will, threatened with a weapon, and sexually assaulted.

After further investigation into the reported crimes, the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office issued a three-count felony warrant for the male suspect which included Kidnapping, Criminal Sexual Conduct -1st degree, and Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd degree.

The suspect was lodged at the Mecosta County Jail.