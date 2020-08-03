Woman arrested for trooper’s death

Thomasina Shani Jones

The Michigan State Police have arrested the driver responsible for the crash that recently led to the death of Tpr. Caleb Starr, of the MSP Lakeview Post.

According to Spl/Lt. David Cope, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, August 3, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post arrested Thomasina Shani Jones, 28, of Montezuma Creek, UT. She was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line and collided with Tpr. Starr’s Patrol vehicle on the evening of July 10 on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County. A four-count arrest warrant with the following charges was issued by the Ionia Co. Prosecutor’s Office:

Tpr. Caleb Starr



Homicide – Murder – Second Degree

Operating With a High BAC Causing Death With a Prior Conviction

Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied – Causing Death

Operating While Intoxicated

Troopers arrested the woman at a residence in Ionia, where she was taken into custody without incident before being lodged at the Ionia County Jail. She was arraigned this afternoon in Ionia County and is being held with no bond.

Also, funeral service information for Tpr. Starr is not yet available.

Previous stories:

Trooper passes away

MSP trooper in critical condition

New troopers added to Rockford, Lakeview posts