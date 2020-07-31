State Trooper injured in car crash passes away

A Michigan State Police Trooper who was injured in a crash earlier this month has died. The Michigan State Police announced the death of Tpr. Caleb Starr, of the Lakeview Post, on Friday evening, July 31.

Tpr. Caleb Starr, of the Michigan State Police Post in Lakeview, passed away of injuries he suffered earlier this month when a drunk driver crossed the center line and crashed into his vehicle. Courtesy photo.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Michigan State Police (MSP) confirms the death of Tpr. Caleb Starr of the Lakeview Post, who was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10, 2020. Trooper Starr joined the MSP in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School. Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters,” they said.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The July 10th crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in Boston Township in Ionia County. Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28- year woman from Utah, crossed the center line and hit his Dodge Charger head on. He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away earlier Friday evening. Charges are pending against the female driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.

Tpr. Starr, originally from Mason, had been at the Lakeview Post a little over a year. He was a graduate of the 135th MSP recruit school in April of 2019, and was then assigned to the Lakeview Post.