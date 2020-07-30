Township ballot proposals

Voters in both Nelson and Spencer Townships will see proposals on the ballot on August 4 that they must vote on.

In Nelson Township, they will be voting on an additional 0.1120 ill for township library purposes. This is to restore millage reductions under the “Headlee Amendment” to bring it back up to the previously-approved permanent Nelson Township library millage of 0.5 mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value). This would be for a period of four years, beginning in the year 2020 and continuing through the year 2023.

The purpose of this new additional millage is to continue to provide library services and support and maintenance of the Township library. It is estimated that a levy of the additional 0.1120 mill would provide revenue of $15,228 in the first calendar year. The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to the Township of Nelson, for distribution to the Library Fund.

Spencer Township has two proposals, both for the fire department. One is for an additional .5 mill for fire equipment and apparatus. It would run from 2021 through 2024, to provide funds for the acquisition, operation and maintenance of fire equipment and apparatus including, but not limited to, fire and rescue vehicles. It is estimated that a levy of the additional 0.5000 mill would provide revenue of $68,500 in the first calendar year.

The second proposal for Spencer Township is a renewal of 1.00 Mill for Fire Protection Purposes.

It would renew the current 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), and be levied in the years 2021-2024. The purpose of this levy is to provide fire protection within the Township, including the operation, maintenance and equipping of the Township Fire Department, and the acquisition and maintenance of fire and rescue vehicles, apparatus, equipment, buildings and other improvements for fire protection purposes. It is estimated that a levy of 1.00 mills would provide revenue of $139,000 in the first calendar year.