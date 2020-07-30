Superintendent receives top marks in evaluation

Superintendent Scott Smith

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education recently rated Superintendent Scott Smith “highly effective” in his annual evaluation. That is the highest rating he can achieve.

When Scott Smith was hired two years ago to be the new Superintendent of Cedar Springs Public Schools, he had his work cut out for him. He walked into a district where the former superintendent had been asked to resign, and board members were being recalled. After a year, much had changed, and he was given a highly effective rating. He has continued to move forward and achieved that same ranking again this year.

Some comments from the board included that they appreciate his humbleness and sharing success with the whole administrative team; he shows attention to strategic plan and vision; appreciate the honesty about what areas he needs to improve in; that he is growing a team of CSPS rock stars; and they are seeing a theme of a good head coach for the CSPS team.

How does Smith feel about the board’s continued confidence in him? “The feedback provided by the Board of Education in the evaluation process affirms the direction in which we are moving as a District,” said Smith. “Regardless of how our team is doing in any given moment in time, there is always room to improve. We have a clear set of objectives ahead of us for the upcoming school year and we can’t wait to get started working with our students again. Ultimately, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead the CSPS team. Each day is a new opportunity to help our students, staff, and community exceed their potential.”

The Post asked Smith how much of a challenge had it been to bring about healing in the district, and what kind of progress does he think has been made?

“The work is easier when the mission is clear. The Board of Education, our staff, and our families have been crystal clear from day one. They want the absolute best for each one of our students,” he explained. “There was a period of time when a great deal of energy was spent on trying to bring about change. The work over the last two years has been about shifting the focus of that energy back onto serving our students.

“Our progress is on track based on the consistent feedback from the Board of Education, staff, parents, and community members,” continued Smith. “The energy is now focused on doing everything we can to put conditions in place to help our students, staff, and families thrive in Cedar Springs. As this continues to happen, it will change the face of this entire community for the better.”

What has Smith found the most rewarding about his time here?

“The most rewarding aspect of my job is seeing the smiles after the struggle of a job well done,” he said. “Our students, staff, and parents work hard to overcome some really big challenges. Being able to see the celebrations on the other side of an obstacle is one of the greatest gifts that come with being Cedar Springs’ superintendent.”

