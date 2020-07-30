Boil water advisory in Sand Lake lifted

By Judy Reed

A boil water advisory was issued in Sand Lake earlier this week after the system lost pressure.

According to Village President Tracy Quinlan, on Saturday, July 25, the water distribution system was compromised due to a cracked valve, which caused a gasket leak.

“The Village did not lose pressure in the line until early Sunday morning (July 26, 2020), when the loop was isolated and depressurized as part of the repair process. The leak was fixed in less

than an hour,” she explained.

She said that there were seven residences affected by the one-hour lapse in water supply. A boil water advisory was issued, and two testings completed and submitted to Prein and Newhof. The boil water advisory was lifted July 28 after the results came back.

“All precautions were exercised and our DPW Supervisor, Chad Armstrong, was commended by both the EGLE (aka DEQ) and the Operator in Charge of our water system for his performance during this crisis! Thanks, Chad!” she said.

