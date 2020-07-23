Red Flannel Festival canceled for this year

By Judy Reed

The Red Flannel Festival committee followed in the footsteps of most other fairs and festivals this year and posted an announcement this week that they have canceled this year’s Red Flannel Festival due to the restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19.

“With the current restrictions set in place due to COVID-19, the Festival board did not see a path forward that did not put our most important asset, our community, at risk,” they said.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and one not made lightly,” said RFF President Nancy Deyman. “With the current Executive Orders from the Governor, and it not looking likely they will change anytime soon, the Board thought it was best to cancel. Our first thought is the health and safety of our town and community, of our volunteers, vendors and board members. We will be back next year bigger and better!”

Deyman noted that Cindy Patin, who was selected to be Grand Marshal this year, will serve next year instead. And while there will not be a festival this year, there will still be a Red Flannel pageant. More details will be coming soon on that.

