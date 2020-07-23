MSP investigating motorcycle crash

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a serious injury traffic crash that occurred on July 15, 2020, at 8:24 p.m. at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2001 Ducati motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old man from Stantonwas preparing to turn left from 14 Mile Road to Shaner Avenue when he was struck by an on-duty Grand Rapids Police officer in a Grand Rapids Police cruiser. Investigation showed that the Grand Rapids Police cruiser crashed into the rear of the motorcycle as the motorcycle was preparing to turn left at the intersection. The crash is still under investigation by the Michigan State Police Rockford Post.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the hospital from the scene via ambulance. The Grand Rapids Police officer was uninjured.

Alcohol and drugs were determined to not be a factor in the crash.

State Police were assisted on-scene by Courtland Township Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Department, and Rockford Ambulance.

