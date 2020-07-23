Cedar Springs Library is now open

By Judy Reed

Princess Bella (Camila Moma) checking out books at the Cedar Springs Library. Not only is she signed up for summer reading, but also for 1,000 books before kindergarten. Courtesy photo.

The Cedar Springs Public Library, at the corner of Main and W. Maple Streets, is officially back open to the public.

According to Librarian Donna Clark, they are open regular hours, but with a limited capacity. You do not need to make an appointment, but there is a limit of 22 people at a time. Masks are required.

There is a 30-minute limit on computers, a one-hour limit in study rooms, and a short visit time to browse books/dvds. The playroom is closed.

For those who wish to continue using curbside pickup, that is still an option. They will deliver your order right to your car.

Their programs will remain online for now. “We are having a great response to our online programs and Facebook live mini programs,” said Clark.

Readers won’t want to miss the end of summer celebration program that will air online Wednesday, July 29, featuring a prize giveaway and puppeteer event beginning at 1 p.m. See the details on the library ad below.