I want to give a heart-felt “Thank you” to those of you (and you know who you are) that sent my mother, Alice Allen, a birthday card in celebration of her 90th birthday. As a senior in poor health, this pandemic is taking its toll on her physically and emotionally. Getting those cards meant the world to her and lifted her spirits when she really needs it. Again, thank you for your kindness and the effort you made in this difficult time to reach out and show someone special to me that they are special to others, too. You are great!

Lois Allen

Alice’s birthday is this Saturday, July 18th, and there’s still time to shower her with more birthday cards.