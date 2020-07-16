MSP Trooper in critical condition after crash

Tpr. Caleb Starr’s vehicle was hit head-on

Tpr. Starr’s patrol car after crash. Photo courtesy MSP.

Trooper Caleb Starr





An on-duty Michigan State Police trooper from the Lakeview Post was involved in a two-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Grand River Avenue, west of Nash Highway just before 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Ionia County’s Boston Township.

On scene investigation throughout the night revealed that 33-year-old Tpr. Caleb Starr’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a Jeep SUV, which crossed the centerline from E/B Grand River Ave and into the trooper’s lane of travel as he was responding to a low-priority call for service in the area.

The trooper was the only occupant of the patrol vehicle and required extrication following the collision, before being flown by AeroMed to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is currently in critical condition. As of Tuesday, his condition was not stable.

The Jeep that hit the patrol car head-on. Photo courtesy of MSP.

The female driver, a 28-year-old Utah woman, and lone occupant of the second vehicle, was transported by ambulance to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is currently in critical condition, but stable.

Diagnostic investigation of the trooper’s patrol vehicle following the crash shows the trooper was traveling at a steady speed, below the posted speed limit of 55 mph on Grand River Ave prior to the crash, then braked, significantly reducing the patrol vehicle’s speed before the two vehicles collided. Investigators are working to determine what factor(s) may have led to the other vehicle crossing the centerline and into the opposite lane of travel before striking the trooper’s vehicle.

Tpr. Starr has been with the Michigan State Police since September of 2018. He and his wife have two young children, a 2-1/2-year-old and a 5-year-old. Two fundraisers have been set up for the family. One is a Starr Strong t-shirt you can purchase for $20 with all proceeds going to the family. You can purchase one at https://www.hold-theline.com/product-page/starr-strong-t-shirt.

If you don’t want a t-shirt but just want to donate, you can contribute to their gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-family-of-tpr-caleb-starr.

