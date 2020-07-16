Man arrested in fatal hit and run crash

Jason William Wardell

Newaygo Co, MI. Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers arrested a 42-year-old Muskegon man on Monday morning, July 13, following investigation of a fatal hit and run crash that killed two on Saturday afternoon in Newaygo County.

At approximately 3:45pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020, troopers from the MSP Hart Post responded to the area of 56th Street and Newcosta Avenue in Newaygo County. Investigation revealed a silver-colored passenger vehicle began passing another vehicle and entered oncoming traffic on 56th Street before striking a motorcycle head-on, killing both riders. The silver vehicle then fled the area and was believed to be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle following the collision. The victims of the crash were identified as 63-year-old Roger Devries and 61-year-old Melanie Devries of Newaygo.

Jason William Wardell, 42, of Muskegon, was located just after midnight Monday morning at a residence in Montcalm County by troopers, along with the suspect vehicle involved in the crash. Wardell was arrested and arraigned in the 78th District Court of White Cloud on two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault – resulting in death, two counts of operating with license suspended, revoked, denied – causing death, and habitual offender 4th offense notice. Wardell is currently lodged at the Newaygo County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Investigators would like to thank those providing tips and information throughout the investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Department of Natural Resources, Croton Township Fire Department, and Life EMS. The crash remains under investigation.