web analytics

Categorized | News

Kent County Sheriff’s Office on masks

Posted on 16 July 2020.

The Post contacted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to find out how they will respond to the new mandate on masks. We received a response from Sgt. Joy Matthews: 

“Nothing has changed from how we have handled the previous executive orders. Our agency has and will continue to take an education over enforcement approach for all potential violations of the executive order that are reported to us. We will respond to and investigate the complaint and will educate all parties involved and seek compliance first. We are directing all residents to contact MIOSHA for all complaints pertaining to businesses that are either non-compliant or not enforcing the executive order. The number is 855-723-3219 and is answered Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.”

This post was written by:

- who has written 16921 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

advert
Kent Dumpster
Kent Theatre
Cedar Car Co
Advertising Rates Brochure

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!