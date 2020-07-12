web analytics

Sand Lake celebrates Independence Day

Posted on 12 July 2020.

  Jim Ward

Even though Americans celebrated a scaled back Fourth of July, the Village of Sand Lake was a bright blend of family, friends, and patriotism. The day was characterized by the use of red, white and blue patriotic displays, and an impromptu parade waving American flags rolled through the streets.  Sparklers and fireworks dazzled young and old alike.  

Jim Ward, winner of the Village of Sand Lake’s first annual Fourth of July Decorating Contest, showed his patriotism by displaying lights, eagles, US flags and flags from the branches of the US armed forces.

All of these on-going customs made Independence Day a very special holiday in the Village of Sand Lake.

