Near drowning at Long Lake

A group of bystanders pulled a 65-year-old Cedar Springs man from Long Lake last week after he lost consciousness.

According to Solon Fire’s Deputy Chief Chris Paige, they were dispatched to the lake about 3 p.m. July 2 on a man face down in the water.

Chief Paige said that witnesses saw the man struggling and heard him yell for help. When the witnesses got to him, he was unresponsive. They pulled him out and started CPR.

When Solon Fire arrived, they continued CPR until they got a pulse. The man was then transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids by Rockford Ambulance.

It is unknown at this time whether the man survived. We had not yet heard back from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at press time.

