MSP Lakeview Post participates in impaired driving campaign

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is putting out extra patrols participating in a nationwide crackdown on impaired driving which runs from July 1st through July 19th.

The aim of the increased enforcement is to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries on the roadways.

Nationally, over the 4th of July holiday period in 2018 (July 3 to July 5):

193 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. 40% (78) of these fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired crashes.

71% of these alcohol-impaired fatalities involved at least one driver or motorcyclist with a BAC of .15 or higher.

Troopers during this campaign will be looking for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal. If a person chooses to drive while impaired, they can be arrested and could face jail time.

