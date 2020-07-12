Man injured in rollover crash

A Greenville man was injured last Friday when his vehicle rolled in Montcalm Township.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, July 3, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson and Muskrat Roads, in Montcalm Township.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 1997 Nissan Pickup, driven by a 27-year-old Greenville man, was southbound on Johnson Rd. The vehicle crossed the centerline and left the roadway on the east side of the road. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a road sign and a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll over and come to rest on its passenger side. The Greenville man was pinned in the vehicle and was extricated by members of the Montcalm Township Fire Department using the Jaws of Life. The man was transported to Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville and then flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police, Montcalm Township Fire, Montcalm County Emergency Services, Aeromed, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

It is unknown at this time whether the driver was wearing his seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

