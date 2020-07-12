Local girl takes third in BMX competition

Maddy racing on her BMX bike in the competition. Photo from USA BMX.



Maddy Johnson took third place in the 7 Expert Girls class in the Stars and Stripes National hosted by USA BMX last weekend. Photo by R. Huizenga.





While many of us were spending time on the water, camping, and more last weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July, a 7-year-old Cedar Springs girl was riding her heart out in a BMX competition in Indiana.

Maddy “The Big Deal” Johnson, 7, of Cedar Springs, and the daughter of Richelle Huizenga and Nicolas Johnson, raced in the Stars and Stripes National last weekend in Portage, Indiana.

According to mom Richelle, it was hosted by USA BMX, where she raced in the “7 Expert Girls” class, along with four other 7-year-old girls from across the country. Maddy rides for team Michigan Wild BMX, and she placed 3rd on Saturday and Sunday.

“She has been racing bikes since just after her 3rd birthday, and her little sister Zoey is following in her footsteps,” said Richelle.

Congratulations, Maddy!

