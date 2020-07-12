Happy 15th Anniversary

Mike & Belinda Sanderson
July 9, 2005 to July 9, 2020
The Sandersons are cruising through 15 years of marriage. They celebrated on a Caribbean Cruise in February and plan to visit Mackinac Island in the near future.
Posted on 12 July 2020.
