Categorized | Anniversary

Happy 15th Anniversary

Posted on 12 July 2020.

Mike & Belinda Sanderson

July 9, 2005 to July 9, 2020

The Sandersons are cruising through 15 years of marriage. They celebrated on a Caribbean Cruise in February and plan to visit Mackinac Island in the near future. 

