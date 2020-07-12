City Impact dedicates new bridge

Volunteers from City Impact built a new bridge over a path that leads from Cedar Springs Mobile Estates to City Impact and Dollar General. City Impact Facebook photo.

The City Impact outreach center in Cedar Springs dedicated their “Bridge to Hope” in a special ceremony on June 27.

Volunteers installed the new bridge to create a safe and dry path for those walking from Cedar Springs Mobile Estates to Dollar General and City Impact.

According to an article in City Impact’s newsletter, volunteer Jay Mead got the idea to help while walking that path one day.

“On my way to the City Impact outdoor service, earlier this year, I walked the path our neighbors often use to go to town. I noticed that the path was mucky and difficult to cross. I assisted a woman with a stroller over the mire. As we were traveling over this area, I felt God burden my heart to build a bridge.

The completed bridge. City Impact Facebook photo.

As I dreamed about this bridge, I began talking to a friend about what I envisioned. He shared that he had some steel that he was hoping to build a bridge with. My friend, sharing the same vision of using this material to build a bridge, decided to donate the materials for this project. I drew up a plan and sent it to Jonathan (Bergsma) so he could get approval from the City and the property owners. I named it, Bridge to Hope.”

He noted that people need hope and compassion. “In a world that is not making a lot of sense right now, people need hope. People need to know that there is a God who has compassion and love for them…God brings people together in a way no human could fathom. He uses our gifts and our talents for His purpose. This space that was once a rugged terrain is now an instrument of Hope. When the community walks over the bridge they will see a plaque that reads: ‘And His name will be the hope of the world (Matthew 12:21).’ Whenever someone sees the bridge on their way to Church or to the store they will know that someone cared and loved them enough to build a beautiful place for them to walk on.”





