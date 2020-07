Alex Cheek: We had our baby boy early, and is currently in the nicu doing very well.

Danielle Wells took the boat out to Lake Michigan.

Jan Malmo: Noah Gorby played Noah on our boat parade entry of the ark replica at Indian Lake. We won 2nd place!

Kathy Ries: Fireworks Dickerson Lake

Katie Jean: Fishing.

Kevin Wright: Kayaking.

Kristen Grecheski: Pool party In our blow up pool.

Linda Moore: Pretending to ride at Blue Lake, Mecosta MI

Lucianne Kasten: Spent it with family and friends at Dunes Harbor family camp.

Shante Johnson: having a fire and relaxing.

Teri Marsman: Fireworks at Pine Lake.

While many organizations scaled back their formal July fourth celebrations this year, families and individuals took matters into their own hands, and celebrated in a variety of ways. We asked our readers to post photos of how they celebrated on our Facebook page, and here is just a sample of what we received. It looks like everyone had a great Fourth of July weekend! Thank you for sharing your photos with us!