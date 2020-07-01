Rep. Huizenga highlights new car insurance law

New law takes effect this week

State Rep. Mark Huizenga, of Walker, underscored new no-fault reforms in Michigan that will deliver long-overdue relief to drivers throughout the state.

For nearly 50 years, Michigan drivers have been forced to purchase what has become the most expensive car insurance in the nation. But now, they’ll finally have the power of choice.

A new law guarantees lower rates by giving drivers the ability to select their level of personal injury protection coverage, halting price gouging on medical services for car accident victims, combating fraudulent claims and strengthening consumer protections.

“The cost of car insurance had grown astronomically and was forcing Michigan families into tough financial decisions. My office has heard from many people about these high rates,” Huizenga said. “This new law will allow people to choose a level of coverage that is affordable for them. It offers top levels of protections as the old system did while adding the freedom of choice. It’s a better, more practical way forward.”

In addition to the guaranteed savings provided under the new law, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) announced it was reducing its annual per-vehicle assessment fee of $220 to $100 beginning today. The new total marks a nearly 20-year low, and the MCCA credited the reforms Huizenga helped pass through the Michigan House for the fee reduction.

Huizenga invites drivers in the greater Grand Rapids area who are interested in more information on the new law to visit www.ReduceMiRatesNow.com, a user friendly platform that includes a rundown of all the new coverage level options, educational guides and shopping tips to help people maximize savings.

