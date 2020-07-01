web analytics

Categorized | Featured, News

Pavelka signs to play volleyball at Mott

Posted on 01 July 2020. Tags: , ,

Grace Pavelka, the daughter of Eric and Julee Pavelka, and a member of the Cedar Springs Public Schools class of 2020, has signed to continue her volleyball career at Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan. A small outdoor signing ceremony was held at Cedar Springs High School on June 25 to commemorate the event.

According to CS Athletic Director John Norton, Pavelka was a highly decorated, four-year varsity volleyball player at Cedar Springs High School, earning numerous post-season accolades, as well as having a very successful club volleyball career.

This post was written by:

- who has written 16878 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

advert
Kent Theatre
Kent Dumpster
Advertising Rates Brochure
Cedar Car Co

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!