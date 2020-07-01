Pavelka signs to play volleyball at Mott

Grace Pavelka, the daughter of Eric and Julee Pavelka, and a member of the Cedar Springs Public Schools class of 2020, has signed to continue her volleyball career at Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan. A small outdoor signing ceremony was held at Cedar Springs High School on June 25 to commemorate the event.

According to CS Athletic Director John Norton, Pavelka was a highly decorated, four-year varsity volleyball player at Cedar Springs High School, earning numerous post-season accolades, as well as having a very successful club volleyball career.

