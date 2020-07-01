Hot Temperatures this week and next week

from Lt. Lou Hunt, Kent County Emergency Management

Beginning this past Monday 6/29/20, daytime temperatures will near and surpass 90 degrees, with predicted highs of 96 degrees on Saturday.

During this time, it’s important to be aware of the dangers heat can present to us, and our pets, so that we can stay safe and remain as comfortable as possible. A specific bad example we all see regularly in the news is leaving vulnerable adults, children, or pets in a vehicle with the windows up, where temperatures can quickly become dangerous; please do not be that bad example. Instead, spend as much time as possible in a temperature-controlled cool environment, or stay in the shade with a good breeze/air flow to decrease felt temperatures.

Remaining well hydrated by drinking water (more than usual) can help the body’s natural process for adapting to higher temperatures, as opposed to alcohol drinks that can be counter-productive and dehydrate the body. A helpful hint for keeping your body cool is to freeze water in Ziplock bags, to later use as cold compresses for felt relief from the heat.

Another strategy is to allow the cooler night air to enter your home, and then confine that cool air before the heat of the day by closing windows and shades, to help keep temperatures down until the next evening. Spending time in a basement living space can also provide much cooler and more comfortable temperatures.

Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion (which can include weakness, cold and clammy skin, darker than normal urine, significant sweating, cramps, dizziness, headache and nausea, among others) can be a sure sign that it’s time to get to a cooler environment, drink some cold water, and rest. Heat stroke is a medical emergency with signs such as confusion, disorientation, the absence of sweating, high body temperature, rapid pulse/heart rate, and others.

This week (and next) is a good time to slow things down a little, stay out of the sun, and make sure the people around you (and yourself) are coping during this heat event. Make sure you remember your family pets as well. Pets that live outside will require shade and lots of cool water and consider bringing them inside for cooler temperatures.