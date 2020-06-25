Service academy appointees and Congressional Medal of Merit recipients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.) congratulates the 2020 service academy appointees and student Congressional Medal of Merit recipients from Michigan’s Third District.
“It’s a privilege to recognize the achievements of these outstanding students, and I look forward to seeing how they impact and lead future generations,” said Amash.
Appointees to a service academy must first secure a nomination from an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. To assist with the nominating process, Amash works closely with an assembled committee of military and civic leaders who carefully review applications, interview potential nominees, and make recommendations.
In addition to the five service academy appointees, Amash awarded 26 students with the Congressional Medal of Merit. The Congressional Medal of Merit recognizes high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and academic excellence. Recipients were nominated by their principals or guidance counselors.
Service Academy Appointments
Benjamin Harms, Lakeview High School, United States Air Force Academy
Jacob Shepherd, NorthPointe Christian High School, United States Military Academy
Garrett Siemen, Ionia High School, United States Air Force Academy
Emmett Rosenzweig, Marshall High School, United States Air Force Academy
Sayvion Young, Rockford High School, United States Naval Academy
Congressional Medal of Merit Recipients
Alexis Behnke, St. Philip Catholic Central High School
Kaeleigh Casavant, Cedar Springs High School
Jeffrey Davlin, St. Patrick High School
Autumn Dorsey, Lakeview High School
Hannah Feng, Grand Rapids Christian High School
Kolton Grice, Algoma Christian School
Suchir Gupta, Forest Hills Central High School
Madison Haid, Forest Hills Eastern High School
Kaitlyn Hutchins, Rockford High School
Johnathon Kulich, Comstock Park High School
Jacquelyn Molloseau, Catholic Central High School
Melanie Orozco-Zavala, Union High School
Megan Paasche, Northview High School
Karlie Platz, West Michigan Aviation Academy
Joshua Roelofs, Plymouth Christian High School
William Roosien III, Hastings High School
Ayshia Rubley, Marshall Academy
Benjamin Sorota, East Grand Rapids High School
Kelsi Steele, Homer Community Schools
Benjamin Toaz, Ionia High School
Quyen Thu Tran, East Kentwood High School
Grace Verdun, West Catholic High School
Xeny Lucas Vicente, Innovation Central High School
Faith Watson, Creative Technologies Academy
Samuel Wolowski, NorthPointe Christian High School
Sonnet Yancey, Kenowa Hills High School