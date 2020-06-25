Service academy appointees and Congressional Medal of Merit recipients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.) congratulates the 2020 service academy appointees and student Congressional Medal of Merit recipients from Michigan’s Third District.

“It’s a privilege to recognize the achievements of these outstanding students, and I look forward to seeing how they impact and lead future generations,” said Amash.

Appointees to a service academy must first secure a nomination from an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. To assist with the nominating process, Amash works closely with an assembled committee of military and civic leaders who carefully review applications, interview potential nominees, and make recommendations.

In addition to the five service academy appointees, Amash awarded 26 students with the Congressional Medal of Merit. The Congressional Medal of Merit recognizes high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and academic excellence. Recipients were nominated by their principals or guidance counselors.

Students selected from our area are in bold.

Service Academy Appointments

Benjamin Harms, Lakeview High School, United States Air Force Academy

Jacob Shepherd, NorthPointe Christian High School, United States Military Academy

Garrett Siemen, Ionia High School, United States Air Force Academy

Emmett Rosenzweig, Marshall High School, United States Air Force Academy

Sayvion Young, Rockford High School, United States Naval Academy

Congressional Medal of Merit Recipients

Alexis Behnke, St. Philip Catholic Central High School

Kaeleigh Casavant, Cedar Springs High School

Jeffrey Davlin, St. Patrick High School

Autumn Dorsey, Lakeview High School

Hannah Feng, Grand Rapids Christian High School

Kolton Grice, Algoma Christian School

Suchir Gupta, Forest Hills Central High School

Madison Haid, Forest Hills Eastern High School

Kaitlyn Hutchins, Rockford High School

Johnathon Kulich, Comstock Park High School

Jacquelyn Molloseau, Catholic Central High School

Melanie Orozco-Zavala, Union High School

Megan Paasche, Northview High School

Karlie Platz, West Michigan Aviation Academy

Joshua Roelofs, Plymouth Christian High School

William Roosien III, Hastings High School

Ayshia Rubley, Marshall Academy

Benjamin Sorota, East Grand Rapids High School

Kelsi Steele, Homer Community Schools

Benjamin Toaz, Ionia High School

Quyen Thu Tran, East Kentwood High School

Grace Verdun, West Catholic High School

Xeny Lucas Vicente, Innovation Central High School

Faith Watson, Creative Technologies Academy

Samuel Wolowski, NorthPointe Christian High School

Sonnet Yancey, Kenowa Hills High School

