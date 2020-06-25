Sand Lake suspects arrested for breaking and entering

On the evening of June 15, deputies from the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Breaking and Entering complaint that was in progress in the area of 6 Mile Road and Osborne Ave. Police said the homeowner observed people in his residence on a motion camera and called 911. Deputies arrived to find two individuals in the yard of the residence as they were removing property. During the investigation, multiple stolen items were recovered from the area, including a riding lawnmower.

A 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son, both from Sand Lake, were lodged in the Newaygo County Jail and pending arraignment. Police were looking for any possibly related cases.

The police had not released their names at press time.

