Police rescue elderly woman from swamp

Police and fire department personnel worked together last week Thursday to locate a missing elderly woman with dementia in Casnovia Township.

One of the search team can be seen carrying the woman in the middle of the image. Video footage courtesy of Michigan State Police. See video footage here.

On June 18, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Michigan State Police Troopers from the Rockford Post, Michigan State Police Canine, Michigan State Police Aviation, Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, and several local fire departments responded to the 15000 block of Hall Rd. in response to a missing 83-year-old female with dementia. The caller advised that her elderly mother had wandered away from the home and had been missing for approximately an hour and a half.

Troopers, deputies and fire personnel began searching the area. MSP Aviation arrived on scene from above and located the elderly female in the dense swamp on the family property approximately six hours after the initial report. The woman was reportedly in good medical health and cleared by medical personnel while on scene.

See video of the rescue at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LB0p3Ex2dJ5g1wPkLKPbVoyTN8-5E8h_/view?invite=CO-g7PIB&ts=5eece8b1